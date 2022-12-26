Advocate Group LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4,644.8% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 270,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 264,846 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 248,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 24.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

