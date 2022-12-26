Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total value of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $343.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.91.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

