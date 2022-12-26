Rockland Trust Co. Buys 644 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

VWO stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

