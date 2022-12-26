Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

