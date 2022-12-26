L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 681 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 104,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,932,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 503,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 102,402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 111,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.