United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

