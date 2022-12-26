Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lifted by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up 3.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

WM stock opened at $159.21 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average is $161.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.