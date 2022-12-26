Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

