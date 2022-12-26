Brooklyn FI LLC Purchases 150,915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 375.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,915 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

