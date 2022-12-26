Brooklyn FI LLC Has $744,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

