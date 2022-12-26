Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.