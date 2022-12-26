Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 796 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after buying an additional 5,804,572 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $79.50 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.