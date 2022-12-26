Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,184 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.