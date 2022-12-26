Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 2.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $45,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

AMGN opened at $263.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.21. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

