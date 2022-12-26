Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.03 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

