PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

