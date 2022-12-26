Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,230 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,230 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

CL opened at $79.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

