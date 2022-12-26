Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

