Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

