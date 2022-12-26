Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $15.72 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 3.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.84.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYK opened at $242.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

