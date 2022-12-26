Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.9% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17. The firm has a market cap of $283.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

