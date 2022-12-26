Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Advocate Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 131,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 268,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 115,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

