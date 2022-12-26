Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.63 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

