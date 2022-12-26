Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,387 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 942,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average is $352.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

