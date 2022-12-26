Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.03 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,361 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $338.45 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average of $352.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

