Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.10 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.