Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $10.10 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $113.62 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.
A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.
In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
