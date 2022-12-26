Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 299,094 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

