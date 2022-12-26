Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

