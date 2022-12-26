Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

