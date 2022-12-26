Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

