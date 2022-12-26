Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $98.85 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.0% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $98,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 126,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $209.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

