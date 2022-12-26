Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $267.36 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.23.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

