Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is GAM Holding AG’s 10th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

