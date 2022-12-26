Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 610,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $57,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 927,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,509,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Fiserv
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.