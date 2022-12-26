Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

