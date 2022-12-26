Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

