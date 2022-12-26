ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 4.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

