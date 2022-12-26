Insight Folios Inc Purchases 7,171 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 223,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

