BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.7% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BlackRock by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in BlackRock by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 30,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $703.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $687.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $929.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

