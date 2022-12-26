iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

