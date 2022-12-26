ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $872,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

