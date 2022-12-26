GAM Holding AG Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,933.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,888.97. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

