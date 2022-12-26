Advocate Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $219.65 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The company has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

