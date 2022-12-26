Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

CB stock opened at $219.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

