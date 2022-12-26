NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,296 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

