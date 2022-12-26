Advocate Group LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.8% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

