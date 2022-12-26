Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Salesforce stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $260.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

