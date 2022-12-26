Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $110.84 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.