Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

HON opened at $213.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.