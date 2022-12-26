NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lowered by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Shares of NVDA opened at $152.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

